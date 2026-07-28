Sei Investments Co. Purchases 44,142 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,969 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 44,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of Universal Health Services worth $34,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Universal Health Services by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,631 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $229.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $261.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $213.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of UHS opened at $159.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.08 and a twelve month high of $246.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.11.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.35 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.280-23.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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