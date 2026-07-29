Sei Investments Co. Purchases 53,864 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,326 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 53,864 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Masco worth $20,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.8%

MAS stock opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's payout ratio is 31.76%.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Masco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.67.

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About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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