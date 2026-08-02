Sei Investments Co. Purchases 62,018 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,150 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,018 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,304,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,131,911 shares of the company's stock worth $110,668,000 after buying an additional 603,954 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,677,884 shares of the company's stock worth $242,830,000 after buying an additional 596,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,728,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,635,000 after buying an additional 504,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,070,000 after buying an additional 476,429 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jack Kienzler sold 5,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $232,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,131. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Renee Swan sold 2,566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $116,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,211.25. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATMU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.67.

View Our Latest Report on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

Further Reading

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