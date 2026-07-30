Sei Investments Co. Purchases 64,184 Shares of Brunswick Corporation $BC

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,084 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 64,184 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Brunswick worth $19,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 440 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $2,148,901.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 267,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,236,927.36. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.9%

BC opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Brunswick Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.07.

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Brunswick Company Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report).

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