Sei Investments Co. Purchases 70,757 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,916 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,757 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Leonardo DRS worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $37,481,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 107.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,118,331 shares of the company's stock worth $94,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 152.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,776,185 shares of the company's stock worth $80,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 528.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,444 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,870 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 566.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 711,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,306,000 after purchasing an additional 604,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.60.

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Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $46.05 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $903.27 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.340-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Leonardo DRS's payout ratio is 30.25%.

Leonardo DRS News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Leonardo DRS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Adjusted EPS was $0.35 versus the $0.27 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 10% year over year to $913 million, exceeding estimates of $903.3 million. Net earnings increased 59% to $86 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 33% to $128 million. Leonardo DRS Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2026

Adjusted EPS was $0.35 versus the $0.27 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 10% year over year to $913 million, exceeding estimates of $903.3 million. Net earnings increased 59% to $86 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 33% to $128 million. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: Leonardo DRS increased its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $1.34-$1.39 from $1.26-$1.30, above the $1.30 consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was also raised to $525 million-$540 million, although revenue guidance was unchanged at $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion. Leonardo DRS 2026 Guidance and Raft Acquisition

Leonardo DRS increased its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $1.34-$1.39 from $1.26-$1.30, above the $1.30 consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was also raised to $525 million-$540 million, although revenue guidance was unchanged at $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and bookings support future growth: Quarterly bookings reached $1.1 billion, producing a 1.2x book-to-bill ratio, while funded backlog rose 17% year over year to a record $5.1 billion. Growth was led by tactical radar, infrared sensing, electric power and propulsion, and naval computing programs.

Quarterly bookings reached $1.1 billion, producing a 1.2x book-to-bill ratio, while funded backlog rose 17% year over year to a record $5.1 billion. Growth was led by tactical radar, infrared sensing, electric power and propulsion, and naval computing programs. Positive Sentiment: Raft acquisition expands software capabilities: DRS agreed to acquire Raft for $450 million, adding expertise in artificial intelligence, data fusion, and mission software. The deal could strengthen DRS’s position in multi-domain defense technology. Leonardo DRS Signs Agreement to Acquire Raft

DRS agreed to acquire Raft for $450 million, adding expertise in artificial intelligence, data fusion, and mission software. The deal could strengthen DRS’s position in multi-domain defense technology. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $53 from $48 but retained a Neutral rating. The higher target signals improved valuation potential, but the unchanged rating suggests limited conviction at the current valuation. Benzinga Price Target Update

The higher target signals improved valuation potential, but the unchanged rating suggests limited conviction at the current valuation. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition execution and funding remain risks: Raft is expected to require substantial capital, and the transaction faces closing, integration, regulatory, and potential debt-related risks. Management’s 2026 guidance excludes Raft’s contribution.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In other news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 8,318 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $386,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,780.80. The trade was a 13.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $1,069,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,069,250. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,364 shares of company stock worth $2,994,785. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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