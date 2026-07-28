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Sei Investments Co. Purchases 86,654 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Archer Daniels Midland logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Sei Investments increased its Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) stake by 22.5% in the first quarter, purchasing 86,654 shares and bringing its holdings to 471,239 shares valued at approximately $34.3 million.
  • ADM reported quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share, beating estimates of $0.66, while revenue reached $20.49 billion. The company maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, equivalent to a 2.5% annual yield.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: ADM has a consensus “Reduce” rating and an average price target of $75.67, below its reported share price of $83.38, despite UBS upgrading its target to $95 and assigning a “buy” rating.
  • Five stocks we like better than Archer Daniels Midland.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,239 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $34,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.62. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is 93.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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