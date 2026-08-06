Sei Investments Co. Purchases 8,924 Shares of Vicor Corporation $VICR

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,673 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Vicor worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vicor by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 32,400.0% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew D'amico sold 331 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.53, for a total transaction of $105,764.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,906. The trade was a 62.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 3,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $650,311.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,444.80. This represents a 61.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,347 shares of company stock worth $111,184,564. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vicor from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vicor from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $381.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VICR

Vicor Price Performance

VICR stock opened at $219.08 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $280.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 2.37. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $382.65.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. Vicor had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 30.65%.The firm had revenue of $143.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Vicor's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

See Also

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