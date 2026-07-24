Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,567 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 149,480 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $133,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.90.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The company's 50-day moving average is $142.36 and its 200 day moving average is $151.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The business had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 77.59%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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