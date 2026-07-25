Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,942,866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 656,968 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.14% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $66,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,959 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,953 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get HR alerts: Sign Up

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $21.44 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.01 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The company's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently -165.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $524,873.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 109,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,762.98. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Healthcare Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Healthcare Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here