Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,667 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,748 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.52% of Vail Resorts worth $23,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. BOKF NA lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 833.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 815.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,585.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 236 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $157.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $139.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.25. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $165.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.38%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Vail Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho set a $174.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTN

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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