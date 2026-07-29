Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in NiSource, Inc $NI

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,383 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 85,444 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of NiSource worth $26,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company's stock.

NiSource Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NI opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,716,003.20. This trade represents a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $471,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,653.81. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on NiSource from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.30.

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NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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