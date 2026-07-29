Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 169.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,861 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 294,547 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.39% of JFrog worth $22,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,419 shares of the company's stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 221,155 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,157,000 after purchasing an additional 694,700 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $2,013,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $11,293,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $4,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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More JFrog News

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its JFrog price target from $80 to $100 and reiterated a “Buy” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. JPMorgan also lifted its target to $100 and maintained an “Overweight” rating. These actions reflect confidence in JFrog’s growth prospects and execution. Benzinga

BTIG raised its JFrog price target from $80 to $100 and reiterated a “Buy” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. JPMorgan also lifted its target to $100 and maintained an “Overweight” rating. These actions reflect confidence in JFrog’s growth prospects and execution. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating trends remain strong: first-quarter revenue grew approximately 26% year over year, cloud revenue increased 50%, and net dollar retention improved. Analysts cited JFrog’s AI-related momentum and expanding software-supply-chain platform opportunity as reasons for continued investor interest. JFrog Overcomes AI Challenges and Gains Momentum

Recent operating trends remain strong: first-quarter revenue grew approximately 26% year over year, cloud revenue increased 50%, and net dollar retention improved. Analysts cited JFrog’s AI-related momentum and expanding software-supply-chain platform opportunity as reasons for continued investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: JFrog will present at the KeyBanc and Canaccord Genuity investor conferences during the third quarter of 2026. The events could provide updates on demand, AI adoption, and guidance, but they do not represent a new financial disclosure. JFrog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

JFrog will present at the KeyBanc and Canaccord Genuity investor conferences during the third quarter of 2026. The events could provide updates on demand, AI adoption, and guidance, but they do not represent a new financial disclosure. Negative Sentiment: The primary pressure appears valuation-related. Following a sharp rally, Morgan Stanley moved JFrog to an “Equal-Weight” stance, arguing that the share price had outpaced near-term upside. Investors may also be reducing risk ahead of the August 6 earnings report. JFrog slides as valuation concerns outweigh recent strong execution

The primary pressure appears valuation-related. Following a sharp rally, Morgan Stanley moved JFrog to an “Equal-Weight” stance, arguing that the share price had outpaced near-term upside. Investors may also be reducing risk ahead of the August 6 earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Reports that attackers exploited an Artifactory zero-day involving OpenAI models may create reputational and cybersecurity concerns, although the report does not indicate a new financial impact for JFrog. In addition, several executives and directors have recently sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, adding to cautious sentiment. JFrog Artifactory Zero-Day Report

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -144.21 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $99.22.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The business had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $13,498,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 5,539,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $498,458,029.62. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,224,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 963,649 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.86.

View Our Latest Report on JFrog

JFrog Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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