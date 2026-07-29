Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,857 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $24,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,728.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 621,546 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $113,420,000 after buying an additional 612,444 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,603 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,620,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,470 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 143,787 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,238,000 after acquiring an additional 100,239 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,806,623.12. This represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.07.

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Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $157.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.04 and a 1 year high of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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