Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,717 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,316 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $25,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after buying an additional 1,384,656 shares during the last quarter. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $367,567,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 772,347 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $343,795,000 after acquiring an additional 510,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 750,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $374,416,000 after acquiring an additional 426,648 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $390.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.96 and a twelve month high of $564.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.41 and a 200 day moving average of $353.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $407.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $466.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total value of $2,322,674.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,679,703. This trade represents a 46.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,634 shares in the company, valued at $13,507,067.70. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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