Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,132,937 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,564 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 1,132,937 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Amphenol worth $147,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $371,704,000 after buying an additional 70,938 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $4,004,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of APH stock opened at $157.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The company has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $152.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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