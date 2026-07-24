Sei Investments Co. Sells 192,953 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,736,163 shares of the company's stock after selling 192,953 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.46% of Carnival worth $148,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 99.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 117,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 58,383 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carnival

In other Carnival news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,587.80. The trade was a 38.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.24%.The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Carnival's payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus set a $35.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival

Carnival News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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