Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,210 Shares of Enpro Inc. $NPO

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,880 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Enpro worth $26,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enpro in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Enpro by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enpro Trading Down 4.6%

NYSE NPO opened at $313.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.00 and a twelve month high of $390.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business's fifty day moving average is $335.81 and its 200 day moving average is $289.80.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Enpro from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enpro in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enpro presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPO

Enpro Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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