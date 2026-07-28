Sei Investments Co. Sells 69,840 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,370 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 69,840 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.46% of Sanmina worth $31,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,187 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.7% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 28,948 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company's stock.

Get Sanmina alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total value of $27,087,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,227,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $280,917,805.32. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $2,678,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,466,600. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,509 shares of company stock worth $35,699,476. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SANM

Sanmina News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sanmina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanmina exceeded third-quarter expectations. Fiscal Q3 EPS was $3.31, well above the $2.77-$2.78 analyst consensus, while revenue of $3.46 billion topped estimates of approximately $3.40 billion. EPS more than doubled from $1.53 a year earlier, and revenue increased 69.7% year over year. Sanmina Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Fiscal Q3 EPS was $3.31, well above the $2.77-$2.78 analyst consensus, while revenue of $3.46 billion topped estimates of approximately $3.40 billion. EPS more than doubled from $1.53 a year earlier, and revenue increased 69.7% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Profit guidance was raised above consensus. Sanmina forecast fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS of $3.05-$3.35, compared with the $2.81 consensus, and full-year EPS of $11.90-$12.20 versus an analyst estimate of $10.83. The guidance implies continued earnings momentum and is likely the main bullish catalyst for SANM. Sanmina Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Sanmina forecast fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS of $3.05-$3.35, compared with the $2.81 consensus, and full-year EPS of $11.90-$12.20 versus an analyst estimate of $10.83. The guidance implies continued earnings momentum and is likely the main bullish catalyst for SANM. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue expectations were mixed. Fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $3.3-$3.6 billion has a midpoint slightly below the $3.5 billion consensus, while full-year revenue guidance of $14.0-$14.3 billion brackets the $14.2 billion estimate. This indicates strong profitability but less clear evidence of upside to near-term sales expectations. Sanmina Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $3.3-$3.6 billion has a midpoint slightly below the $3.5 billion consensus, while full-year revenue guidance of $14.0-$14.3 billion brackets the $14.2 billion estimate. This indicates strong profitability but less clear evidence of upside to near-term sales expectations. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical factors could limit the reaction. SANM trades at roughly 44 times earnings and remains below its 50-day simple moving average of $236.17. Investors may require sustained execution to justify the elevated valuation, particularly if revenue growth moderates.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $208.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.17 and a 200-day moving average of $187.39. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $97.76 and a one year high of $288.68.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.54. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.900-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sanmina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sanmina wasn't on the list.

While Sanmina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here