Sei Investments Co. Sells 70,617 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,858,777 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,617 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Sony were worth $59,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 748.7% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sony by 4,218.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $21.01 on Friday. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The company's 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Sony had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $32.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sony

In other news, CEO Hiroki Totoki sold 225,000 shares of Sony stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $4,729,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,641,715. This trade represents a 56.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 51,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,047,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,938.62. The trade was a 64.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 771,838 shares of company stock worth $16,866,580. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Sony

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sony

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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