Sei Investments Co. Sells 77,808 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,729 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,808 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Astera Labs worth $26,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 2,496.6% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,611,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,144 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 1,298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock worth $278,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,643 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,419,000 after purchasing an additional 858,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Astera Labs by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock worth $515,684,000 after purchasing an additional 760,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.00.

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Astera Labs Stock Down 7.9%

ALAB opened at $260.23 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $360.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.66. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.89 and a 52 week high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.04, for a total transaction of $270,997.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,472. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,859,700. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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