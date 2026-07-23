Sei Investments Co. Sells 83,727 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,878 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of GE Vernova worth $380,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 68.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $991.80 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,036.29 and its 200 day moving average is $918.91. The firm has a market cap of $266.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $530.16 and a 52-week high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova reported Q2 revenue of $11.1 billion, topping expectations and rising 21.9% year over year, helped by strong demand across power and electrification units. Reuters article

GE Vernova reported Q2 revenue of $11.1 billion, topping expectations and rising 21.9% year over year, helped by strong demand across power and electrification units. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year revenue outlook again and lifted margin expectations, signaling confidence that order growth and backlog strength can support 2026 results. WSJ article

The company raised its full-year revenue outlook again and lifted margin expectations, signaling confidence that order growth and backlog strength can support 2026 results. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record orders and cash flow, with AI/data-center power demand helping drive backlog growth and improving the long-term outlook. Yahoo Finance article

Management highlighted record orders and cash flow, with AI/data-center power demand helping drive backlog growth and improving the long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also assessing valuation after a big multi-year run, with some commentary suggesting the stock may already reflect much of the AI and infrastructure optimism. Yahoo Finance article

Investors are also assessing valuation after a big multi-year run, with some commentary suggesting the stock may already reflect much of the AI and infrastructure optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage point to a “margin test,” with the market watching whether GE Vernova can convert strong demand into sustained profit growth. Kalkine Media article

Analysts and media coverage point to a “margin test,” with the market watching whether GE Vernova can convert strong demand into sustained profit growth. Negative Sentiment: Q2 adjusted EPS came in at $2.47, well below the $3.17 consensus, which is the main reason the stock is under pressure today. Zacks article

Q2 adjusted EPS came in at $2.47, well below the $3.17 consensus, which is the main reason the stock is under pressure today. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova warned tariffs could add up to $200 million in costs, raising concerns about pressure on future margins and profitability. MSN article

GE Vernova warned tariffs could add up to $200 million in costs, raising concerns about pressure on future margins and profitability. Negative Sentiment: The wind business remained a drag, with segment losses widening and overshadowing otherwise strong demand trends. Proactive Investors article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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