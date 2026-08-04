Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,979 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 8,979 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (up from $191.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $197.00 price objective on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $178.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.31. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $146.52 and a 1-year high of $194.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.84%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

Further Reading

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