Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,421 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,861 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Medpace worth $26,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,703 shares of the company's stock worth $758,061,000 after purchasing an additional 324,293 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Medpace by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock worth $296,853,000 after buying an additional 116,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,298 shares of the company's stock worth $374,836,000 after buying an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 18.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 85,517 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,033 shares of the company's stock worth $210,637,000 after buying an additional 60,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medpace from $586.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $547.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $462.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $419.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $584.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $570.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $498.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.41. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.00 and a twelve month high of $677.90.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $707.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.51 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 110.15% and a net margin of 17.67%.The firm's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report).

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