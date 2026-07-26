Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,946 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 38,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Management worth $62,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bey Douglas LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management from $264.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Waste Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.74.

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Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $238.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $248.13. The firm has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company's 50 day moving average is $224.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.08.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Waste Management's payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Waste Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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