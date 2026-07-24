Sellaronda Global Management LP Has $21.82 Million Holdings in Corpay, Inc $CPAY

Sellaronda Global Management LP increased its position in Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the corporate payments company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Corpay makes up about 14.3% of Sellaronda Global Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sellaronda Global Management LP owned about 0.11% of Corpay worth $21,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Corpay by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,890 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corpay by 30.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Corpay by 128.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,600 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Corpay by 16.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Corpay in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Corpay from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $382.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPAY

Corpay Stock Performance

CPAY stock opened at $364.63 on Friday. Corpay, Inc has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $374.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.33.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The corporate payments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 24.60%.The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 70,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.13, for a total value of $24,816,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,969,913.62. This trade represents a 86.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Stull sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total value of $360,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,241 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,787.98. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,677 shares of company stock worth $31,304,091. Insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently.

The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

Corpay operates as part of the broader financial technology and payment processing sector.

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