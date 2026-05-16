Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601,585 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 76,366 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 3.0% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Sempra Energy worth $141,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 406 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $104.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Sempra Energy Stock Down 2.6%

SRE opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 89.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 2,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $251,163.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,180.80. The trade was a 18.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $451,049.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,304.82. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $576,979 and sold 10,839 shares valued at $1,010,935. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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