Senator Investment Group LP Boosts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,193 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,320 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 3.6% of Senator Investment Group LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.42% of SS&C Technologies worth $90,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,914 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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