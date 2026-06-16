Senator Investment Group LP Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Senator Investment Group LP lowered its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,268 shares of the company's stock after selling 295,030 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP's holdings in Celsius were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,074,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $826,750,000 after purchasing an additional 802,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 277,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $140,803,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $115,321,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,088 shares of the company's stock worth $114,587,000 after buying an additional 426,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CELH shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Celsius from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Celsius from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This trade represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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