Senator Investment Group LP Has $349.84 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128,629 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up about 14.0% of Senator Investment Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.97% of United Airlines worth $349,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts: Sign Up

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $124.79.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,994.87. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Zacks Research raised United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price objective on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here