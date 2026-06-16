Senator Investment Group LP Has $36.83 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 239,798 shares during the period. NU comprises 1.5% of Senator Investment Group LP's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP's holdings in NU were worth $36,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NU by 63.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in NU by 541.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 156,539 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in NU by 38.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in NU by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in NU by 63.7% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

Insider Activity at NU

In other NU news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

NU Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NU opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm's 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NU announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NU, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NU wasn't on the list.

While NU currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here