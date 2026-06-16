Senator Investment Group LP Has $37.85 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI

Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI - Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,093 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 31,737 shares during the quarter. PennyMac Financial Services accounts for about 1.5% of Senator Investment Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.55% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $37,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,034 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,145 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company's stock.

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PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 0.7%

PFSI stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $160.36.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.03). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 23.47%.The business had revenue of $544.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. PennyMac Financial Services's payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised PennyMac Financial Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,925 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $255,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 210,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,687.50. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 60,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,545.96. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 22,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,138 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc NYSE: PFSI is a leading mortgage banking company based in Westlake Village, California. The firm operates through two primary business segments: Production and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). In its Production segment, PennyMac originates residential mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, focusing on both purchase and refinance transactions. The MSR segment involves the acquisition and servicing of mortgage loans, whereby the company earns fees for managing loan portfolios on behalf of investors.

Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI - Free Report).

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