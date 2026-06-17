Seneca House Advisors Has $3.63 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Seneca House Advisors raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,645 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.4% of Seneca House Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors' holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.82 and a 200-day moving average of $156.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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