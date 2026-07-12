Seneca House Advisors Has $552,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Seneca House Advisors cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 26,087 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors' holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,327,000. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,840,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $742,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,924 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $177,198,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,222,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50-day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $91.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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