Seneca House Advisors Invests $3.83 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Seneca House Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,262 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Seneca House Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $834.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $848.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $751.59. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.16 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

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About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

See Also

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