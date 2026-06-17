Seneca House Advisors Sells 8,096 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Seneca House Advisors trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors' holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $315,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $244,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $472.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $478.34 and its 200-day moving average is $525.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. HSBC cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here