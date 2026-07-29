Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 347.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 151,487 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,289,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $342,544,000 after buying an additional 230,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,391,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $260,302,000 after acquiring an additional 125,127 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 165.4% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $152,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,927 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,313,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $143,600,000 after acquiring an additional 961,457 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,509,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $116,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,918 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

ST stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The company's 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is 154.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Sensata Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In related news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,163.80. This represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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