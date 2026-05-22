Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Stock Position Increased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 380.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,778,918 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.41% of Sensata Technologies worth $116,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $49.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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