Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT Shares Purchased by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares during the quarter. Sensient Technologies comprises about 7.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Sensient Technologies worth $12,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $94,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 734,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $69,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 695,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $65,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $51,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In related news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $50,111.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,372.35. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SXT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Sensient Technologies from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.00.

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Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $111.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $129.35.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 8.71%.The firm had revenue of $435.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $411.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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