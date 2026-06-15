Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT Stock Position Raised by Yost Capital Management LP

Yost Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Sensient Technologies comprises about 17.8% of Yost Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Yost Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of Sensient Technologies worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $94,930,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 734,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $69,013,000 after buying an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 695,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $65,311,000 after buying an additional 29,707 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $51,516,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,867,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In other news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $50,111.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,633,372.35. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $124.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company's 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.58. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $129.35.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $435.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.39 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sensient Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SXT. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $134.00.

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Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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