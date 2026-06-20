Sentinel Dome Partners LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Sentinel Dome Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,250 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.5% of Sentinel Dome Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,337,280,000 after buying an additional 38,441,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,962,692,000 after buying an additional 25,517,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,482,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514,679 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5%

NOW opened at $95.51 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore upped their price target on ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

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