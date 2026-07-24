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Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its JPMorgan Chase stake by 17.1% in the first quarter, selling 5,268 shares and leaving it with 25,625 shares valued at about $7.54 million.
  • JPMorgan continues to draw strong analyst support, with recent target-price increases from firms like Citigroup and Barclays; the stock now carries a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $358.67.
  • The bank reported strong recent fundamentals, including a quarter with record revenue and $21.2 billion in profit, while also declaring a $1.50 quarterly dividend and trading near its 52-week high.
  • Interested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $349.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.84. The stock has a market cap of $936.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $351.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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