SentinelOne, Inc. $S Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 148.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,200 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 517,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.25% of SentinelOne worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,532,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,988,000 after acquiring an additional 520,142 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,146,797 shares of the company's stock worth $197,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,551,878 shares of the company's stock worth $128,278,000 after acquiring an additional 346,014 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,127 shares of the company's stock worth $123,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,519 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,275.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423,177 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.31 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.The firm's revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 57,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,026,135.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,894,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,549,770.87. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $186,908.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 445,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,991,681. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 524,837 shares of company stock worth $8,245,598 over the last 90 days. 4.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on S. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of SentinelOne from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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