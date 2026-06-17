SentinelOne, Inc. $S Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,830 shares of the company's stock after selling 111,317 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SentinelOne worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,532,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,988,000 after buying an additional 520,142 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 2,275.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,242,000 after buying an additional 7,423,177 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its stake in SentinelOne by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 245,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 830.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 301,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $4,414,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.The company had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded SentinelOne from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 231,664 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $3,549,092.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,012,771 shares in the company, valued at $30,835,651.72. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 32,396 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $433,134.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 603,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,070,800.50. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 611,110 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,475 over the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

See Also

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