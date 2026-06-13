SentinelOne, Inc. $S Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,332 shares of the company's stock after selling 603,805 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.29% of SentinelOne worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SentinelOne by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 700.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of SentinelOne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.67.

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SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.83.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 32,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $433,134.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 603,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,070,800.50. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry L. Padgett sold 32,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $430,794.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 643,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,600.50. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,554. Company insiders own 4.27% of the company's stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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