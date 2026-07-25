Senvest Management LLC Has $82.43 Million Stock Position in Criteo S.A. $CRTO

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO - Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,597,322 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Criteo makes up approximately 2.7% of Senvest Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 9.22% of Criteo worth $82,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 147.5% in the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Criteo by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,446 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Criteo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,313 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Criteo by 1,376.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 2,465 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 431,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,367,855.74. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Criteo Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.30. The business's 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $424.64 million during the quarter. Criteo had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Criteo

About Criteo

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo's platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo's offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

Further Reading

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