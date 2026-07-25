Senvest Management LLC Sells 206,358 Shares of RH $RH

Senvest Management LLC lessened its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,219 shares of the company's stock after selling 206,358 shares during the period. RH comprises 3.0% of Senvest Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 3.37% of RH worth $88,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company's stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in RH by 7,340.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,278 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the company's stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,092,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on RH, citing strengthening fundamentals and a multiyear profit growth outlook, which can help support investor confidence. Robert Half Wins Buy Rating on Strengthening Fundamentals and Multiyear Profit Growth Outlook

William Blair reiterated a rating on RH, citing strengthening fundamentals and a multiyear profit growth outlook, which can help support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: RH announced two leadership moves, including the promotion of Sandy Pilon to Chief Customer Experience & Values Officer and the appointment of Ryan Hassanein as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, suggesting continued internal investment in operations and governance. RH Announces the Promotion of Sandy Pilon to Chief Customer Experience & Values Officer

RH announced two leadership moves, including the promotion of Sandy Pilon to Chief Customer Experience & Values Officer and the appointment of Ryan Hassanein as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, suggesting continued internal investment in operations and governance. Neutral Sentiment: RH did not release new financial results in the highlighted items, so near-term trading is likely being driven more by analyst commentary and management changes than by a fresh earnings update.

RH did not release new financial results in the highlighted items, so near-term trading is likely being driven more by analyst commentary and management changes than by a fresh earnings update. Negative Sentiment: Investors may still be weighing RH’s recent softer earnings picture, including revenue down 1.7% year over year and EPS of ($1.97), even though both figures beat expectations. This can limit upside if the market focuses on margin pressure and slower growth.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96. RH has a twelve month low of $106.30 and a twelve month high of $257.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.88.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $800.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RH from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of RH from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on RH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $171.71.

View Our Latest Report on RH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 48,238 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $7,653,441.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,226,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,890,628.42. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alberini bought 11,388 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.90 per share, with a total value of $1,832,329.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,179,371. The trade was a 54.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 132,749 shares of company stock worth $21,856,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Further Reading

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