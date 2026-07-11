Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 9,227 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,341 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $120,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Get RTX alerts: Sign Up

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,892. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.30. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.56 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $263.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here