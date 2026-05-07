Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 41,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 59.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $99,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE UNH opened at $367.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.62 and a 200-day moving average of $316.89. The firm has a market cap of $333.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $395.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 66.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $378.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here