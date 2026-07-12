Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,325 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 87,040 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,991,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,879. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $742,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.71.

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Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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