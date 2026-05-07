Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,133 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $35,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $15,780,919,000 after purchasing an additional 771,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,678,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,266,066,000 after purchasing an additional 630,574 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,939,435,000 after purchasing an additional 392,097 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after buying an additional 420,232 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $155.49 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $158.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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